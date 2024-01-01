Identifier: anatomyphysiolog00mayc (find matches)Title: Anatomy, physiology and hygieneYear: 1890 (1890s)Authors: May, Charles Henry, 1861-1943Subjects: Human anatomy Physiology Hygiene, Popular. (from old catalog)Publisher: New York, W. Wood and companyContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:and back again. THE BRAIN. 339. Coverings.—The brain is a large, rounded mass ofsoft nervous tissue which is contained in the oval box of bonesformed by the skull. These flat bones which cover it protect itfrom injury. Besides these, it is covered on the inside of theskull by three membranes or sheets of tissue ; it is thereforevery well protected. 340. Size and Weight of the Brain.—The brain is abouteight inches long. If looked at from above (Fig. 75) it appearshemispherical; if viewed on its under surface (Fig. 76) it is fiat.It weighs about forty-seven ounces on the average—about threepounds. The brain of a man is larger and weighs more than 164 ANATOMY, PHYSIOLOGY, AND HYGIENE. that of a woman. It was formerly thought that highly educatedpersons had very heavy brains, but this is not so in every case.It is true in certain cases, however, for the brain of DanielWebster weighed sixty-three ounces. On the other.hand, thebrain of Gambetta, who was one of the brightest statesmenText Appearing After Image:Fig. 75.—The Brain, Upper Surface. France ever had, was said to weigh only thirty-five ounces. Sothat there are exceptions to this opinion. However, the brainsof idiots are always small and light in weight. It will be ex-plained further on in what way the brain of a very intelligentman differs from that of an idiot. The human brain is heavierthan that of any other animal except the whale and the ele-phant. THE NERVOUS SYSTEM. 165 341. Divisions of the Brain.—The brain is divided intothree parts : There is first the greatest part of the brain, thelarge, round mass which you see when you look at it fromabove, and which forms about seven-eighths of the entire brain ;this is called the cerebrum (Figs. 75, 76, 77, and 79).Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons