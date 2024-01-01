Identifier: newbookofdogcomp01leig (find matches)Title: The new book of the dog : a comprehensive natural history of British dogs and their foreign relatives, with chapters on law, breeding, kennel management, and veterinary treatmentYear: 1911 (1910s)Authors: Leighton, Robert, 1859-1934Subjects: DogsPublisher: London New York : CassellContributing Library: Webster Family Library of Veterinary MedicineDigitizing Sponsor: Tufts UniversityView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:ce. The late M.Schumacher, a greatauthority on the breedin Switzerland, averredthat dogs with veryrough coats were foundto be of no use forwork on the Alps, astheir thick coveringbecame so loaded withsnow and their feet soclogged that they suc-cumbed under the weight and perished.On that account they were discarded bythe Monks. In connection with the origin of the St.Bernard, M. Schumacher wrote in a letterto Mr. J. C. Macdona, who was the first tointroduce the breed into Great Britainin any numbers : According to the tradi-tion of the Holy Fathers of the Great SaintBernard, their race descends from thecrossing of a bitch (a Bulldog species) ofDenmark and a Mastiff (Shepherds dog) ofthe Pyrenees. The descendants of thecrossing, who have inherited from theDanish dog its extraordinary size andbodily strength, and from the PyreneanMastiff the intelligence, the exquisitesense of smell, and, at the same time,the faithfulness and sagacity which cha-racterise them, have acquired in the spaceText Appearing After Image:THE ST. BERNARD. 65 of five centuries so glorious a notorietythroughout Europe that they well merit thename of a distinct race for themselves.From the same authority we learn that it Continent and made them take a part in hisattractive entertainment ; but the associa-tions of the St. Bernard with the nobledeeds recorded in history were not then so is something like six hundred years since the widely known, and these two dogs passedNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
