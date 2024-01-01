"Where there's smoke there's fire" by American artist Russell Patterson (1893-1977). Full-length illustration of a fashionably dressed flapper standing with one hand on her hip and a cigarette in the other hand. A stream of smoke from the cigarette forms a curving, twisting, decorative line. 1 drawing: India, red and brown inks, with watercolor on illustration board, 45.1 x 59.2 cm. (sheet). Exhibited at "American beauties: drawings from the golden age of illustration", Swann Gallery, Library of Congress, 2002.
