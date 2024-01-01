Identifier: textbookofmassag00desprich (find matches)Title: Text-book of massage and remedial gymnasticsYear: 1916 (1910s)Authors: Despard, L.L. (Louisa L.)Subjects:Publisher: London : Henry Frowde : Hodder & StoughtonContributing Library: University of California LibrariesDigitizing Sponsor: MSNView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:ither side of the cristagalli are two grooves for the olfactory lobes of the brain. Numerous foramina are found in this part of the bone for the passage of theolfactory nerves. The vertical plate, or lamina perpendicularis, forms the upper part of thenasal septum. Itf^tends downwards Iroiu the inferior surface of the lamina cribrosa. The lateral masses consist of thin bono cnclo.sing a number of air cells. Theyare bounded laterally by the orl^ilal plate, which enters into the formation of themedial wall of the orbits and medially by part of the na.sal fos.sa. The ethmoid articulates with tlie sphenoid, frontal, nasal, maxilla-, lacrimals,inferior conchal bones (o.t. inferior turbinate), palatine bones, and the vomer. TEXT-BOOK OF MASSAGE AND REMEDIAL GY.MNASTICS THE liOXES OF THE FACE (14) The Maxillae (O.T. Superior Maxillae) The Maxillae, two in mnnliei-, miiLc lo fi)nn the upper jaw. They enter intothe fijiuKiliiju ul the rouf of the mouth, the Uoor of the orbits, and the sides andText Appearing After Image:Fig. 13.—riioxiAi, .\siK( T (u- Skull. 1. .Mfntal prntiihcMtice. 14. (»rl-llal foramina. 20. Left nasal bone. 2. Hofly of mandil.lf. 15. Temporal ridtre. 27. Zygoma. 3. Kaiiiiis of iiiandililc. IC. Sui>raorbiUl notch. 2!S. Inferior orbital fissure. 4. Anterior nasal spine. 17. Glabella. 2!t. Zygomatic arch. fi. Canine fowia. 18. Krontal eminence. 30. Anterior nasal aperture, displaying 6. Infrnorl)ital ranal. 19. Superciliary ridge. n.nsal septum and inferior and 7. Zygomatic foramen. 20. Parietal bone. middle conch;e. 8. OrbiUI surface of maxilla. 21. Frontonasal suture. 31. Mastoid process. 9. Temporal fossa. 22. Pterion. 32. Incisor fossa. 10. I.amina pap.vracca of ethmoid. 2.3. Great wing of sphenoid. 33. Angle of jaw. 11. Superior orWlal nssure. 24. Orbital surface of great wing 3f 34. Mental foramen. 12. I^kcrimal l>onc and groove. sphenoid. 35. Symphysis. 13. Optic foramen. 25. Squanjous part of temporal. THE SKELF/rON 23 floor of the nasal fossa?. Each consists of a bNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
