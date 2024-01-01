rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975446
Frontispiece: The Tailor Mouse c.1902 Helen Beatrix Potter 1866-1943 Presented by Capt. K.W.G. Duke RN 1946…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Frontispiece: The Tailor Mouse c.1902 Helen Beatrix Potter 1866-1943 Presented by Capt. K.W.G. Duke RN 1946 http://www.tate.org.uk/art/work/A01089

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975446

View License

Frontispiece: The Tailor Mouse c.1902 Helen Beatrix Potter 1866-1943 Presented by Capt. K.W.G. Duke RN 1946 http://www.tate.org.uk/art/work/A01089

More