Title: The story of the sun, moon, and starsYear: 1898 (1890s)Authors: Giberne, Agnes, 1845- (from old catalog)Subjects: AstronomyPublisher: Cincinnati, National book companyContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressText Appearing Before Image:which we do not know anything at all about. The moon is very much smaller than the earth.Her diameter is about two-sevenths of the earths di-ameter; her entire surface is about two twenty-sev-enths of the earths surface; her size is about twoninety-ninths of the earths size; and her whole weightis about one-eightieth of the earths weight. Attrac-tion or gravitation on the surface of the moon is verydifferent from what it is on the earth. Her muchsmaller bulk greatly lessens her power of attraction.While a man from earth would, on the surface ofthe sun—supposing he could exist there at all—liehelpless, motionless, and crushed by his own weight,he would on the moon find himself astonishingly lightand active. A leap over a tall house would be noth-ing to him. The moon, unlike the sun, has no light or heat ofher own to give out. She shines merely by reflected MORE ABOUT THE MOON. 159 light. Rays of sunlight falling upon her, reboundthence, and find their way earthward. This giving ofText Appearing After Image:THE MOON—AN EXPIRED PLANET. reflected light is not a matter all on one side. Weyield to the moon a great deal more than she yieldsto us. Full earth, seen from the moon, covers a l6o STORY OF THE SUN, MOON, AND STARS. space thirteen times as large as full moon seen fromearth. Perhaps you may have noticed, soon after newmoon, when a delicate crescent of silver light showsin the sky, that within the said crescent seems to liethe body of a round, dark moon, only not perfectlydark. It shows a faint glimmer. That glimmer iscalled earth-shine. The bright crescent shines withreflected sunlight. The dim portion shines with re-flected earth-light. What a journey those rays havehad! First, leaving the sun, flashing through ninety-three millions of miles to earth, rebounding from earthand flashing over two hundred and forty thousandmiles to the dark shaded part of the moon, thenonce more rebounding and coming back, much wastedand enfeebled, across the same two hundred and fortythousand miles, t
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons