Identifier: peoriaillinoisci00unse (find matches)Title: Peoria, Illinois, city directoryYear: 1910 (1910s)Authors:Subjects:Publisher: PolkContributing Library: Allen County Public Library Genealogy CenterDigitizing Sponsor: Internet ArchiveView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:LITHOGRAPHERS Fl 11 TOM JLVA/ATFR ftTft PTHRI A IIIText Appearing After Image:J. C. PROCTOR LUMBER CO. 200 to 212 N. Washington. Tel. 14S And Block 2200 S. Washington. Tel. 366 FRA FRANKS 1910-11 DIRECTORY FRA 311 Franks Dean foreman National Coop-erage & Woodenware Co r 1123Howett ^ranks Dora Miss r E PeoriaYanks Eugene B painter Hart GrainWeigher Co r 211 SanfordFRANKS FRANK F. Foreman JobDept. J. W. Franks & Sons r 119 S.Glen Oak av.r RANKS GERALD B. Pres. J. W.Franks & Sons 100 Fulton r 245 Ran-dolph av Franks Horace cooper Henry H Shu- feldt & Co r 829 HecoxFranks John miner r E PeoriaFranks John C painter Fred Fueger Painting Co r 2500 S AdamsFranks John J painter r 2500 S AdamsFRANKS J. W. & SONS (INC.) Gerald B. Franks Pres. Robert B. Dougherty Sec. and Treas. Printers Lithographers and Binders 100-114 Fulton (See advt. insert opp. name and Lithographers)Franks Karl H coper Peoria Stone & Marble Wks r BartonvilleFranks Lilly A Miss domestic 1318 N Jefferson avFranks Minnie M Miss domestic r 205 Missouri avFranks Paul F elk r 809Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons