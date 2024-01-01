rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975482
Detail of the ceiling on the front staircase at Catherine Palace Tsarskoje Selo (Pushkin), Russia.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Detail of the ceiling on the front staircase at Catherine Palace Tsarskoje Selo (Pushkin), Russia.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975482

View License

Detail of the ceiling on the front staircase at Catherine Palace Tsarskoje Selo (Pushkin), Russia.

More