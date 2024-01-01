rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975490
From Andreas Cellarius Harmonia Macrocosmica, 1660/61. Chart showing signs of the zodiac and the solar system with world at…
From Andreas Cellarius Harmonia Macrocosmica, 1660/61. Chart showing signs of the zodiac and the solar system with world at centre.Plate 2: SCENOGRAPHIA SYSTEMATIS MVNDANI PTOLEMAICI - Scenography of the Ptolemaic cosmography.Title: Scenographia systematis mvndani Ptolemaici [cartographic material].Publisher: [Amsterdam : s.n., 1660]Physical Description: 1 map : col. ; 38 cm. in diam.Notes: "444" in top right hand margin in pencil.Rex Nan Kivell Collection Map NK 10241. Call Number: MAP NK 10241Amicus Number: 9995246

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975490

View License

