Every winter, thousands of humpback whales make their way to Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. In the warm waters surrounding Hawai‘i, these whales mate, calve, and nurse their young. In the sanctuary, mothers can be seen breaching alongside their calves, while males can be seen competing with one another for females in fierce head-to-head battles. Learn more about the sanctuary at hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov! (Photo: Ed Lyman/NOAA, under NOAA permit #14097)
