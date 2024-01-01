rawpixel
The under-ice ocean as a must-see location on Europa moon. Fictional space tourism poster from JPL’s Visions of the Future. Inscript: «Europa. Discover Life under the Ice. All Ocean Views!!!»

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

