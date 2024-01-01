Identifier: fieldbookofwildb00math (find matches)Title: Field book of wild birds and their music; a description of the character and music of birds, intended to assist in the identification of species common in the United States east of the Rocky MountainsYear: 1921 (1920s)Authors: Mathews, F. Schuyler (Ferdinand Schuyler), 1854-1938Subjects: Birdsongs BirdsPublisher: New York, London, G.P. Putnam's SonsContributing Library: Smithsonian LibrariesDigitizing Sponsor: Smithsonian LibrariesView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:Downy Woodpecker 379Text Appearing After Image:Great Horned Owl 38oNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons