S73-27508 (6 June 1973) --- An artist's concept showing astronaut Charles Conrad Jr., Skylab 2 commander, attempting to free the solar array system wing on the Orbital Workshop during extravehicular activity at the Skylab 1 & 2 space station cluster in Earth orbit. The astronaut in the background is Joseph P. Kerwin, Skylab 2 science pilot. Here, Conrad is pushing up on the Beam Erection Tether (BET) to raise the stuck solar panel. The solar wing is only partially deployed; an aluminum strap is believed to be holding it down. Note the cut aluminum angle. Attach points for the BET are on the vent module of the solar array beam. The other end of the BET is attached to the A frame supporting the Apollo Telescope Mount (ATM) which is out of view. The aluminum strapping is to be out first, freeing the solar array beam. Then, if the beam does not automatically deploy, Conrad will attempt to help by pulling on the BET. The automatic openers may have become too cold to open without assistance. A deployed solar panel of the ATM is at upper left. The EVA is scheduled for Thursday, June 7th. This concept is by artist Paul Fjeld. Photo credit: NASA
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons