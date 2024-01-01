Original description:NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATIONFOR RELEASE: May 16, 1978No. 78-H-237, 78-HC-189SUNWARD BOUND - Two proposed solar polar spacecraft, nested atop the Space Shuttle's Solid Spinning Upper Stage, begin a voyage to the Sun's polar regions by way of Jupiter. The spacecraft, one designed and built by NASA, the second by the European Space Agency, would be launched in 1983. Jet Propulsion Laboratory would have management responsibility for the U.S. spacecraft and would be control center for the mission.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons