Text Appearing Before Image:t a wish. All is meek and satisfactory, still, soft, and clear; yetwith unbounded power, pungency, triumph, and pomp. Here is acontinual summer, cooled by sweet zephyrs, causing the balm of thecelestial earth to exhale agreeable scents. The 9th wonder consists in the concretion of the heavenly earth, whichhastens as it is moved by the will of the angels, under the influenceof the more spiritual powers and virtues above it; for there is a con-tinual descent of blessings from God, throughout the angelic deep orsky, falling upon the earth of Paradise, which is a transparent, white,glittering, saline substance, covered with all the productions of itsfruitfulness, and their blessed influence from the sphere of unap-proachable light passing through Paradise—reaching to this externaltemporal world, thereby tempering the harshness and wrath (or evil)of our mortal elements. Philadelphus City of London Coffee House, Hieroglyphica Propheticus.Bucklersbunj, Cheapside. 346ILLUSTRATION, No. XXII.Text Appearing After Image:CIRCLE THE FOURTH, CONTAINING A COMPLETE ILLUSTRATION OF THE CELESTIALSCIENCE OF ASTROLOGY: Comprising the Art of Foreknowing Future Events, by the Positions, Aspects,and Configurations of the Heavenly Bodies at the Tune of Birth ; with anElucidation of the Rides used for calculating the Fate of Empires, States, andKingdoms, as well as for resolving all Lawful Horary Questions, relative tothe Secrets of Futurity. Canst thou the skys benevolence restrain,And cause the Pleiades to shine in vain ?Or, when Orion sparkles from his sphere,Thaw the cold season, and unbind the year?Bid Mazzaroth his destined station know,And teach the bright Arcturus where to glow ? Urania. The most tioble and celestial science of SatroIOGp may be dennedto I1 the art of foreknowing and predicting future events by the mo- ART OF FOREKNOWING EVENTS. 247 tions, positions, and influences of the heavenly bodies, and other ce-lestial phenomena, deduced from rational and experimental observa-tions, made by the most
