https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975542
Image Title:Exploration ImageryDescription:Artist's concept of possible exploration programsS86-25375 (1986) --- (Artist's…
Image Title:Exploration ImageryDescription:Artist's concept of possible exploration programsS86-25375 (1986) --- (Artist's concept of possible exploration programs.)On Phobos, the innermost moon of Mars and likely location for extraterrestrial resources, a mobile propellant-production plant lumbers across the irregular surface. Using a nuclear reactor the large tower melts into the surface, generating steam which is converted into liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9975542

Editorial use only

