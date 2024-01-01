Image Title:Exploration ImageryDescription:Artist's concept of possible exploration programsS86-25375 (1986) --- (Artist's concept of possible exploration programs.)On Phobos, the innermost moon of Mars and likely location for extraterrestrial resources, a mobile propellant-production plant lumbers across the irregular surface. Using a nuclear reactor the large tower melts into the surface, generating steam which is converted into liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons