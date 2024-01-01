https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975550Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThis work is in the public domain in the United States because it was published (or registered with the U.S. Copyright Office) before January 1, 1928.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9975550View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 908 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2647 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3092 x 4088 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThis work is in the public domain in the United States because it was published (or registered with the U.S. Copyright Office) before January 1, 1928.More