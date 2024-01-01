Identifier: astronomywithout00colb (find matches)Title: Astronomy without a telescope:Year: 1869 (1860s)Authors: Colbert, E(lias) (from old catalog)Subjects: Astronomy StarsPublisher: Chicago, G. & C. W. SherwoodContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:lavM9XTV * XVIIIText Appearing After Image:POSITION ABOVE THE HOEIZON. 61 ness, by estimating for the intermediate positionof the center, and striking the circle exactly throughthe points of intersection of all the circles in thediagram. Or, the circle of the horizon may bedrawn independently, for any latitude, by findingin the table of differences (page 56) the differencefor 30° or 60° of declination in the given latitude, setting off the semi-diurnal arcs from any meridianon Map No. XIV., on the Circles of Declination(parallels), and finding a point in the meridian fromwhich, as a center, the horizon circle may bestruck, passing through the given points on theDeclination Parallels, and also crossing the Equi-noctial in two exactly opposite points.Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons