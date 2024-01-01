The BEAR FLAG was used by the American party in revolt against Mexican authority in 1846; and was adopted by an act approved February 3, 1911 as the California State Flag. The State Library has an excellent collection of material on the history of California, access to which is given to all inquirers. Old papers, manuscripts, letters, etc.. bearing on the history, manners and customs of California will be gladly received and carefully preserved.
