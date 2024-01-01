rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975569
Cartoon, "The Menace of the Hour." The menace illustrated is the "Traction Monster" (i.e., the new electric subway system in New York City), depicted as an octopus (1899) by George Luks.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975569

View License

