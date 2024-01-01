rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975570
Frame from the only surviving hand-colored print of Georges Méliès's 1902 film Le voyage dans la lune.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9975570

