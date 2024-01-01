rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975583
Mystic marriage of Saint Catherine of Alexandria Madonna and Child by Peter Paul Rubens.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mystic marriage of Saint Catherine of Alexandria Madonna and Child by Peter Paul Rubens.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975583

View License

Mystic marriage of Saint Catherine of Alexandria Madonna and Child by Peter Paul Rubens.

More