https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975599
Angel Bearing the Keys to the Mysteries, illustration in Albumazar(?) or Herpentilo Pareja, Albamasia sive [magia] naturalis…
Angel Bearing the Keys to the Mysteries, illustration in Albumazar(?) or Herpentilo Pareja, Albamasia sive [magia] naturalis et innaturalis, ms., 17th century, Verginelli-Rota Collection, Accademia dei Lincei, Rome. The angel who holds the keys to the mysteries indicates that this knowledge is forbidden to whoever cannot possess them. — Alchemy: The Great Secret, Andrea Aromatico, “Abrams Discoveries” series. Harry N. Abrams, 1 May 2000. Image at p. 65. The key of mysteries is also one of the attributes of the archangel Raziel.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975599

View License

