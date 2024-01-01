A photograph of A female Odontodactylus Scyllarus mantis shrimp. Mantis shrimp or stomatopods are an ancient group of marine predators that are only distantly related to other more familiar crustaceans, such as crabs, shrimp and lobsters. While most occur in shallow tropical marine waters, a few species are found in more temperate seas. Although they are called mantis shrimp, they are neither shrimp nor mantid (a species of insect), but received their name due to their resemblance to both praying mantis and shrimp. Mantis shrimp appear in a variety of colors, from shades of browns to bright neon colors.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons