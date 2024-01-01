rawpixel
Italian Lakes. Travel poster shows unidentified lake and mountains, with the bell tower of a church in the foreground. Printed by Grafiche Modiano.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
Editorial use only

