Artwork inspired by the detection of a debris belt around HD 69830 which led to the hypothesis of an asteroid belt being there. This is an obselete hypothetical image suggesting a planet beyond a debris disc. This image was created in 2005 and does not represent HD 69830 d which was not discovered until 2006. The picture is not suited as a scientific illustration, as it is erroneous in following ways (besides others):To show a planet blurred before a sharp background on a photographic picture, the size of the lens had to be comparable to the planet.The symmetry axis of a crescent has to point to the object causing the illumination, i.e. the star.If the shown rocks were farther away than the planet they would have diameters of at least some hundred kilometers. There is no model which allows that many such bodies to be seen simultaneously in a view angle which the artwork pretends.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons