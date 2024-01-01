rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975697
Plague panel with the triumph of death. Panels of this kind were placed on the walls of houses to warn against the plague. A plague epidemy raged in Augsburg between 1607 and 1636.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975697

View License

