rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975707
Tarot card from the w:Rider&ndash;Waite tarot deck, also known as the Rider&ndash;Waite&ndash;Smith deck (1909) by Pamela…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tarot card from the w:Rider–Waite tarot deck, also known as the Rider–Waite–Smith deck (1909) by Pamela Coleman Smith.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975707

View License

Tarot card from the w:Rider–Waite tarot deck, also known as the Rider–Waite–Smith deck (1909) by Pamela Coleman Smith.

More