rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975713
United States of America, our standard coffee. Coffee label illustrated with a U.S. sailor, two Zouaves, a soldier, and an…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

United States of America, our standard coffee. Coffee label illustrated with a U.S. sailor, two Zouaves, a soldier, and an eagle over U.S. flags. 1 print : wood engraving, color.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975713

View License

United States of America, our standard coffee. Coffee label illustrated with a U.S. sailor, two Zouaves, a soldier, and an eagle over U.S. flags. 1 print : wood engraving, color.

More