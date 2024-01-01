rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975716
Pictorial map of Sri Lanka showing flora, fauna, and tea and other plantations (1933) by MacDonald Gill.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pictorial map of Sri Lanka showing flora, fauna, and tea and other plantations (1933) by MacDonald Gill.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975716

View License

Pictorial map of Sri Lanka showing flora, fauna, and tea and other plantations (1933) by MacDonald Gill.

More