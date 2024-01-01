Identifier: apesmonkeystheir00garn (find matches)Title: Apes and monkeys; their life and languageYear: 1900 (1900s)Authors: Garner, Richard Lynch, 1848-1920Subjects: Monkeys Speech Sound production by animalsPublisher: Boston and London, Ginn & companyContributing Library: Smithsonian LibrariesDigitizing Sponsor: Biodiversity Heritage LibraryView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:as to whetherthere are two species or only one. The general plan of the skeleton of the orang is verymuch the same as that of the other apes. The chief pointsof difference are that it has one bone more in the wristand one joint less in the spinal column than is found inman. He has thirteen pairs of ribs, which appear to bemore constant in their number than in man. His armsare longer, and his legs shorter, in proportion to his bodythan the other two apes. The type of the skull is pecu-liar and combines to a certain extent more human-likeform in one part with a more beast-like form in another.The usual height of an adult male is about fifty-one inches. I have never had an opportunity of studying this ape ina wild state and have had access to only a few of them THE ORANG 275 in captivity. All of these were young, and most of themwere inferior specimens. He is the most stupid andobtuse of the four great apes. Except for his skeletonalone, he would be assigned a place below the gibbon, forText Appearing After Image:Young Orangs(From a Photograph.) in point of speech and mental caliber he is far inferior.Perhaps the best authorities upon the habits of this apein a wild state are Messrs. W. T. Hornaday and Alfred R.Wallace. The smallest and last in order of the anthropoid apes isthe gibbon. He is much smaller in size, greater in variety, 276 APES AND MONKEYS and more active than any other of the group. His habitatis in the southeast of Asia ; its outline is vaguely defined,but it includes the Malay Peninsula and many of thecontiguous islands east and south of it. In model and texture the skeleton of the gibbon js themost delicate and graceful of all the apes, and in thisrespect is superior to that of man. He is the only one ofthe four apes that can walk in an erect position. In doingthis the gibbon is awkward and often uses his arms tobalance himself. Sometimes he touches his hands to theground. At other times he raises them above his head orextends them on either side. The length of them is suchtNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
