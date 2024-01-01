https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975752Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFront cover the the 1926 book Strongheart; The Story of a Wonder DogOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9975752View LicenseJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3000 x 4200 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFront cover the the 1926 book Strongheart; The Story of a Wonder DogMore