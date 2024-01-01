rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Illustration from "The little folks of animal land". Inscription below image: "Baby Speckleback's nose was hot."
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975753

View License

