THE BEAGLE HOUND. 271 The lamented late Gen. Richard Rowett a number of years ago developed a strain so well and favorably known, both for their field and show qualities, that they came to be generally known as the " Rowett Hound." The imported Hounds Sam, Dolly, and Warrior were to the Rowett Hounds what Ponto, Moll, and Pilot were to the famous Laverack Setters—the foundation of the strain. Mr. N. Elmore, a number of years ago, also imported sev- eral good Beagles, including his famous Ringwood, now

BEAGLE HOUND-TRAILER. Owned by Mr. H. F. Schellhass, No. 6 Brevort Place, Brooklyn, N. Y. dead, from which he bred many of our most prominent Hounds. Tliese two strains, together with some other blood to which Mr. Pottinger Dorsey has bred, form the nucleus of the blood we have in our Beagle. It remained, however, for the American Beagle Club, formerly the American English Beagle Club, organized in 1884, to create an impetus among the admirers of the breed, and bring the merits of the little Hound before such of the sportsmen as were not aware of its value. Several of our most i)rominent Beagle breeders met and formed the above-named club. A committee was appointed
