Go to BL Georeferencer to view this overlaid onto a modern map.Image taken from:Title: "Canada; from the lakes to the gulf. ... A compendium of travel ... with ... illustrations, by Captain Mac" Shelfmark: "British Library HMNTS 10409.bbb.26.(5.)" Page: 209 Place of Publishing: Montreal Date of Publishing: 1881 Issuance: monographic Identifier: 002301164Explore: Find this item in the British Library catalogue, 'Explore'. Download the PDF for this book (volume: 0) Image found on book scan 209 (NB not necessarily a page number) Download the OCR-derived text for this volume: (plain text) or (json)Click here to see all the illustrations in this book and click here to browse other illustrations published in books in the same year.Order a higher quality version from here.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons