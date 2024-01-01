Identifier: lobliebythefireo00ewin2 (find matches)Title: Lob Lie-by-the-fire : or, The luck of Lingborough and other talesYear: 1909 (1900s)Authors: Ewing, Juliana Horatia Gatty, 1841-1885 Woodward, Alice BSubjects: Fantasy Short stories, EnglishPublisher: (London) : G. BellContributing Library: New York Public LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: MSNView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:off his shoes, when he heard the sound ofThomasinas footsteps, and, hastily staggering tohis feet, toddled forth without farther delay. Thesky was blue above him, the sun was shining, andthe air was very sweet. He ran for a bit and thentumbled, and picked himself up again, and got afresh impetus, and so on till he reached the doorof the kitchen garden, which was open. It was anold-fashioned kitchen-garden with flowers in theborders. There were single rose-coloured tulipswhich had been in the garden as long as Miss Bettycould remember, and they had been so increased bydividing the clumps that they now stretched in tworich lines of colour down both sides of the longwalk. And John Broom saw them. Pick the pretty Towers, love, said he, in imita-tion of Thomasinas patronising tone, and forthwithbeginning at the end, he went steadily to the topof the right-hand border, mowing the rose-colouredtulips as he went. Meanwhile, when Thomasina came to look for Pick the pretty fowers, love (p. 24).Text Appearing After Image:LOB LIE-BY-THE-FIRE 25 him, he could not be found, and when all the backpremises and the drying-ground had been searchedin vain, she gave the alarm to the little ladies. Miss Kittys vivid imagination leaped at once tothe conclusion that the childs vagabond relationshad fetched him away, and she become rigid withalarm. But Miss Betty rushed out into the shrub-bery, and Miss Kitty took a whiff of her vinaigretteand followed her. When they came at last to the kitchen-garden,Miss Bettys grief for the loss of John Broom didnot prevent her observing that there was somethingodd about the borders, and when she got to the top,and found that all the tulips had been picked fromone side, she sank down on the roller which hap-pened to be lying beside her. And John Broom staggered up to her, and cry-ing, For oo, Miss Betty, fell headlong with asheaf of rose-coloured tulips into her lap. As he did not offer any to Miss Kitty, her betterjudgment was not warped, and she said, You mustslap him, sisterNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
