https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975795Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHorse-keeping for amateurs : practical manual on the management of horses, for the guidance of those who keep them for their personal use / by Fox Russell.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9975795View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 748 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2164 x 3471 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHorse-keeping for amateurs : practical manual on the management of horses, for the guidance of those who keep them for their personal use / by Fox Russell.More