Title: Dogs and all about themIdentifier: dogsallaboutthem00leig (find matches)Year: 1910 (1910s)Authors: Leighton, Robert, 1859-1934Subjects: DogsPublisher: London ; New York : Cassell and company, ltd.Contributing Library: Boston Public LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: Internet ArchiveView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:'Text Appearing After Image:MR. AND MRS. ARTHUR MAYORS BULLDOG CH. SILENT DUCHESSNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons