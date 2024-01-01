rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975799
On a bright yellow ground, black, white, and gray origami-like group of birds flying across the top. Text below in black:…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

On a bright yellow ground, black, white, and gray origami-like group of birds flying across the top. Text below in black: Soaring to Success! / DAILY HERALD / --the Early Bird.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975799

View License

Editorial use only

On a bright yellow ground, black, white, and gray origami-like group of birds flying across the top. Text below in black: Soaring to Success! / DAILY HERALD / --the Early Bird.

More