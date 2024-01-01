rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975800
Votes for Women poster, ca. 1903-1926.Artist: H.M. DallasPrinter:Spottiswoode & Co., London
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

