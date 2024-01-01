Harmony of the World, a heliocentric universe showing the planets' correct distances and the zodiacal signs with Aries beginning at the horizon and the other signs following in correct order. At the bottom are various references to biblical passages. These are as follows:Genesis 1:14 And God said, “Let there be lights in the firmament of the heavens to separate the day from the night; and let them be for signs and for seasons and for days and years, and let them be lights in the firmament of the heavens to give light upon the earth.” And it was so.Proverbs 3:1 My son, do not forget my teaching, but let your heart keep my commandments; for length of days and years of life and abundant welfare will they give you.Psalm 19:2 The heavens are telling the glory of God; and the firmament proclaims his handiwork. Day to day pours forth speech, and night to night declares knowledge.Job 38:31 Can you bind the chains of the Plei’ades, or loose the cords of Orion? Can you lead forth the Maz’zaroth in their season, or can you guide the Bear with its children? Do you know the ordinances of the heavens? Can you establish their rule on the earth?
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons