https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
First-edition dust jacket cover of The Sun Also Rises (1926), the second novel by the American author Ernest Hemingway.
First-edition dust jacket cover of The Sun Also Rises (1926), the second novel by the American author Ernest Hemingway.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
First-edition dust jacket cover of The Sun Also Rises (1926), the second novel by the American author Ernest Hemingway.

