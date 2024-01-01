rawpixel
Giovanni di Paolo, Divine Comedy, Paradiso, Beatrice explaining some scientific theories to Dante, including the appearance of the moon (1444-50) British Library

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975820

View License

