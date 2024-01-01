rawpixel
Moon by Arthur G. Dove, 1928, oil on board, owned jointly by Fisk University and the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
