rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975830
Vertical rectangle. Three children riding an elephant with a mahout who carries a blank signboard. Another mahout in a…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vertical rectangle. Three children riding an elephant with a mahout who carries a blank signboard. Another mahout in a lungi, carrying a goad, leads the elephant by the ear.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975830

View License

Vertical rectangle. Three children riding an elephant with a mahout who carries a blank signboard. Another mahout in a lungi, carrying a goad, leads the elephant by the ear.

More