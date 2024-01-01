Identifier: anatomyphysiolog00jord (find matches)Title: "Anatomy, physiology and laws of health;"Year: 1885 (1880s)Authors: Jordan, Johnson H. (from old catalog)Subjects: Medicine, Popular Anatomy PhysiologyPublisher: Chicago, W. H. Moore & co.Contributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:and back of the nose, and can not be shown in the plate.The Sphenoid forms the floor of the skull, and has numerous holes or openingsthrough it, affording passages for the nerves and blood vessels. 6. Malar, or cheek-bone—one on each side. 7. Superior and Inferior Maxillary bones—or bones of the upper and lower Jaws.Besides the bones I have named, there are several smaller ones in the head and face, as the small bones of the ear, and others not necessai*y to mention. Bones of the Trunk. The Spinal Column : The vertebrae or bones of the spinal column, or back-bone,are twenty-four in number, and are divided into three parts. The first seven of them,which form the bones of the neck (9) are called the Cervical vertebrae. The nexttwelve (x.) which constitute the back-bone proper, are called the Dorsal vertebrae.The ribs are attached to these. The remaining five (14) constituting the loins orsmall of the back, are called the Lumbar vertebrae. Pig. 1. Front view of the Human Skeleton. 8Text Appearing After Image:Pig. 2. 4- Back View of the Human Skeleton.Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons