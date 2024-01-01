Identifier: anatomyphysiolog00mayc (find matches)Title: Anatomy, physiology and hygieneYear: 1890 (1890s)Authors: May, Charles Henry, 1861-1943Subjects: Human anatomy Physiology Hygiene, Popular. (from old catalog)Publisher: New York, W. Wood and companyContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:organ which adds verymuch to our comfort, pleasure, and knowledge. 451. Parts of the Ear.—The ear is divided into threeparts : An outer, a middle, and an inner. 452. The Outer Ear is the portion which you see at theside of the head. It is expanded andformed of gristle, covered with skin.Its shape is not only ornamental, butuseful, for it serves to collect thesound and lead it into the deeperparts of the ear. As a rule, wecannot move the ears ; but in thelower animals, the ear can be movedin all directions and in this waythese animals tell where the soundcomes from. From this outer partof the ear there is a canal about aninch long which leads to the nextpart of the ear, the middle ear. Inthis canal is usually found a littleyellowish substance, which we callear-wax; this serves to keep the canal soft and moist and to keep out insects, for the latter dis-like this wax. 453. The Middle Ear.—The middle part of the ear con-tains the so-called drum ; it is only about half an inch across.Text Appearing After Image:The Outer Ear. 212 ANATOMY, PHYSIOLOGY, AND HYGIENE. It is at the bottom of the canal which leads from the outer ear.Between the two a sheet of membrane is stretched which iscalled the drum-membrane. In the middle ear itself there isnothing but three small bones which are joined one to the otherso as to form a small chain. One end of this chain is fastenedto the drum-membrane and the other to the inner ear, so thatthese bones connect the outer ear with the inner ear.Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
