Normal Brain. All Convolutions Sound, Effects of Alcohol upon the brain of a boy seventeen years of age. The whole organ and its membranes and vessels were affected. He commenced to drink when he was only twelve years of age. 124 THE NERVOUS SYSTEM. 125 dren. The children of parents who use alcohol and othernarcotics generally suffer some kind of nervous weaknesstherefrom. Intoxication is temporary insanity. It is not surprisingthat many repetitions of intoxication frequently lead topermanent forms of insanity. The use of alcohol is oneof the chief causes of insanity. Tobacco, like alcohol, is a poison. When chewed orsmoked, its poisonous portion is absorbed by the blood andcirculated through the system. Its effects are most fullyshown in injury to the blood itself, and in paralysis ofnervous force. Its influence on the nervous and muscularsystems is so powerful that its use in medicine is regardedas too dangerous for general practice. Its use causesdiseased conditions of the vital organs. The stomach, theliver, the heart
