Fig. J05.—agaricus lacrymadundus. (z, on key.) beds. It considerably resembles a slenderMushroom, though all its parts are moreattenuated and brittle. It is far less fleshy (l)than a Mushroom, and it has a decidedlyhollow or piped stem ; it is furnished with ahanging margin or fringe round the edge of itsdry cap, M, but the stem has no central collar,N. The fiesh is stringy, and changes colour toyellowish brown when cut or broken ; and thegills which are brown, purplish brown, or black,are commonly studded with drops of moisture. The fungi represented at the bottom of thecoloured plate, z, z on outline key, belong toAgaricus lacrymabundus (fig. 105). I have fre-quently known this fungus to be gathered for thetrue Mushroom, and it often (like the last) finds a Th October 27th, 1877.Text Appearing After Image:WO. SnvUft, ad not cUl. True and False Mushrooms OCTOfiER 27, 1S77.) THE GARDENERS CHRONICLE. 521 place with Mushrooms for ketchup. It has manycharacters in common with the Mushroom,but it generally grows about stumps, though it isfar from uncommon in bushy shady pastures andin gardens ; it is samewhat less fleshy than thetrue Mushroom, it has a decidedly hollow orpiped stem, flesh which changes to yellowishbrown on being cut or broken, and a disagreeableodour. It generally has a ragged veil or fringeround the margin of its dry cap at O (fig. 105),and a r.igged colhr at P. In the attachmentof the gills A. lacrymabundus differs from theMushroom ; for in the former plant the gillsfairly reach the stem, Q, and therefore thecharacteristic channel left by the free gills ofthe true Mushroom is not to be seen. It is very difficult to express in words themore delicate characteristic features of Agarics,and it is equally difficult to draw or paint thesame features. Undoubtedly the charactersexNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
