Identifier: foxhoundoftwenti00brad (find matches)Title: The foxhound of the twentieth century : the breeding and work of the kennels of EnglandYear: 1914 (1910s)Authors: Bradley, CuthbertSubjects: Foxhounds Fox huntingPublisher: London : RoutledgeContributing Library: Webster Family Library of Veterinary MedicineDigitizing Sponsor: Tufts UniversityView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:n to the Warwick-shire. The notable feature of the show was thelitter of 13 by Baronet, 1909, from Wanton, 1909,by Bel voir Warlock—South Dorset Rakish. A veryrare occurrence—if not a record for number andexcellence of a litter. All the prizes except one,were secured by representatives of this litter, viz.,Warwick Warlock, Waitress, Warface, and Wagtail.At Reigate Hound Show Waitress won in the classfor single unentered bitches, beating the Duke ofBeautforts Cora, and making a bold bid for thechampionship, in which she was narrowly beatenby the Oakley Witness. A very well-matched teamof young dog hounds by Baronet entered the listsat Reigate and Peterborough, distinguished forsubstance and high quality. The Ledbury dog pack we saw on the flags shownby Will Batchelor, and the oldest hound on the1912-3 list, was Banker, 1906, by Holderness Dasher—Buxom. He is a strong-coated, compact dog,bought from the Vale of White Horse kennel;always at work, his voice can be heard a mile away.Text Appearing After Image:or ^ r- O o W o S 0! a, Q WESTERN MIDLANDS & SOUTH WALES HUNTS 181 Bankers son Bandit, from Critical, was top of the1912 entry, a nice turned dog with elegant neckand shoulders. Blucher, 1907, by Cambridge Blue-cap—their Blythsome, showed the grey hairs ofexperience, and has helped to kill many a stout fox.Ragman, 1907, by Milton Donovan—Mr BibbysRakish, was a purchased hound with a strong blood-hound head and dark colouring, his early deathbeing a loss to the kennel, but be leaves a promisingdog Saladin—son of Sapphire, who was second in the1911 entry. Gloucester, 1908, by Ledbury Gedling—their Whimsey, is a nice hunting size, and has beenused at home. Top of the 1909 entry, and top ofthe kennel is Baronet, by Atherstone Vivian—Mr Bibbys Bondmaid. He is a dog whose breedingis the best, and his gay carriage and outline remindedus of Belvoir Dexter, who comes into the pedigreein the third and fourth generation. The sire ofBaronet has a great character for work, and was byNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons